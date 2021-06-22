The Riley County Police Department is looking for Jamie Smith, 23, following a shooting in the 400 block of South Juliette Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Smith may be armed, RCPD said Tuesday afternoon. RCPD said they continued to believe he could be armed in an update released just after 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Smith was last seen in a white tank top and blue jeans in the Walmart area in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue. RCPD is asking the public to call 911 immediately if someone sees Smith.
RCPD asked the public to avoid the 400 block of South Juliette for nearly four hours Tuesday, ending around 7 p.m. RCPD said a victim with a gunshot wound was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital. That person was in critical condition.
This is a developing story. The Mercury will update once more details become available.