The Riley County Police Department is looking for Jamie Smith, 23, following a shooting in the 400 block of Juliette Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Smith may be armed, RCPD said Tuesday afternoon. Smith was last seen in a white tank top and blue jeans in the Wal-Mart area in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue. RCPD is asking the public to call 911 immediately if someone sees Smith.
RCPD asked the public to avoid the 400 block of Juliette for nearly four hours Tuesday. RCPD said a victim with a gunshot wound was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital. That person is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. The Mercury will update once more details become available.