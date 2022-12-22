The Riley County Police Department has retired its K9 — Axel — after seven years of service.
Axel, who retired last week, is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who began his service at RCPD in March 2015. In dog years, he’s about 66, according to the American Kennel Club.
Officer Paul Terpstra will keep Axel during his retirement. Axel initially worked alongside Officer Andrew Toolin, who has since left RCPD, and Axel began working with Terpstra in May 2020 up until his retirement.
Terpstra has been with RCPD since 2017 but began training to become a canine handler in 2018. Since Axel is a narcotic detection canine and able to find evidence and track suspects, one of the requirements to become a canine handler is to actively work on drug cases.
Before Toolin left, he helped Terpstra train for the position.
“He and I would go out, and we’d be looking for burglaries and drug cases,” Terpstra said. “You need to basically be putting a lot of attention on surveillance and make sure that we’re looking into drug enforcement as it relates to people who are also committing dangerous crimes.”
Terpstra then presented the cases to the department, where officers also reviewed his traffic stop history.
“I was very blessed in getting the dog I wanted to work with,” Terpstra said. “He’s got a very friendly temperament.”
After Terpstra got Axel, he went through a two-week certification course where he learned to read his behaviors. Since then, Terpstra and Axel have gone through similar training every two weeks to make sure Axel is indicating properly.
“It helps us consistently tell, ‘Hey, this dog is indicating and behaving the same exact way,’” Terpstra said. “His behavior for meth has remained the same for three years, and I can document that.”
Axel’s days consisted of being on call, but he wasn’t on the road a lot of the time.
“We would remain on call should a critical incident happen or something like that, we would come out and respond to that,” Terpstra said.
Besides being with Terpstra for work, Axel also went home with him for grooming, visiting the vet, and playing with his puppy friend, Wilson.
“I actually got a puppy, not long after getting him,” Terpstra said. “Axel does this thing where he goes into a protective mode where he’s buddies with him but then also will play defense.”
Axel is the fourth K9 to retire from RCPD following Dino (2003 to 2014), Rocket (2003 to 2010), and Kato (2010 to 2017).
He had many accomplishments, and RCPD said he is responsible for the seizure of at least 134.9 pounds of illegal drugs worth $77,660 and 30 illegal firearms or weapons. Axel also assisted in out-of-jurisdiction operations that have not been recorded.
The average lifespan for a Belgian Malinois is from 11 to 12 years. Most canines start working before they are 1 year old, but Axel started when he was three and lasted an average career time, which is six to eight years. Once canines get older, their body starts failing them. RCPD decided to retire Axel because he was pushing himself past what he can do.
“His drive will continue long after his body starts failing on him,” Terpstra said. “Some of that is due to arthritis and other ligament things.”
Terpstra plans on having Axel become a full-time pet with some training to keep the excitement of his job.
“I wouldn’t call it training because we’re not training towards a specific goal, but we can actually use cotton balls with the residual odor of various drugs,” Terpstra said. “I would hide those in specific places and run mock searches for him.”
Terpstra said that if you ever run into a working dog or a service dog to speak with the owner before interacting with them.
“You don’t know if they’re working, and you don’t want to disrupt their work if they are,” Terpstra said.