The Riley County Police Department and community members have formed the Fair and Impartial Policing Working Group in an effort to “implement positive changes” in the department, RCPD announced Monday.
RCPD and the Manhattan-Riley County Coalition for Equal Justice (CEJ) joined forces to create this group to address policing issues and maintain a collaborative relationship between the two entities.
The working group will submit recommendations to the RCPD Director Dennis Butler to advance fair policing practices. The CEJ aims to eliminate racial disparities in all aspects of law enforcement.
CEJ members Lorenza Lockett, Alayna Colburn, Myesha Williams and Maureen Sheahan, and RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle, Sgt. Patrick Tiede, Detective Calvin Sanders and officer Tyrone Townsend make up the group. BeEtta Stoney, a member of the Riley County police board, is the moderator.
In June, the group recommended RCPD create a plan to recruit underrepresented populations in the force and make more outreach efforts to diverse communities.
The FIP has met monthly since July 2020.