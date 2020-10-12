The Riley County Police Department is investigating after someone fired a gun and struck a vehicle in south Manhattan Sunday.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 10th Street and Pottawatomie Court at 8:28 p.m.
A 17-year-old girl, a 38-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man reported someone had fired a weapon in their direction, but officials said no one was injured. Officers found that a bullet had hit an SUV in the area.
Police filed a report for aggravated assault from the incident and said anyone can contact the department or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.