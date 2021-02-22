Riley County police are investigating three incidents of shots fired into the air that happened over the weekend to east of K-State's campus.
The incidents occurred around midnight Saturday around the 800 block of Thurston Street and two separate parties between the 600 and 1000 blocks of Bertrand Street between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
The Riley County Police Department said it doesn't know if the incidents are related, and officers reported no injuries.
If you have any information, contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.