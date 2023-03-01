Riley County Police say a call about an active shooter at Manhattan High School Wednesday morning turned out to be a false report.
Officers wrote on Twitter Wednesday that a call came in on the RCPD administrative line around 8:30 a.m. The caller said there was an active shooter at MHS-West Campus.
Officers said they quickly determined the call was a potential "swatting" incident and checked in with the MHS-West school resource officer. The SRO at the campus confirmed the information about an active shooter was false.
Police officials said they are looking into the false report, and that they are aware of similar calls around northeast Kansas.
"Swatting" is a recently coined term to describe the act of a person making a prank call to police and falsely stating there is violence occurring at a home or public place. Swatting incidents have become more numerous across the U.S. in the past several years, with law enforcement agencies cracking down on false crime reports.
In Topeka, officers responded to Highland Park High School Wednesday morning for a similar call about an active shooter. Police determined the threat was fake, but schools in eastern Topeka remain under secure campus measures until the lockdown at Highland Park High School is lifted.
Other reports Wednesday morning indicated similar "swatting" calls were made to schools in Lawrence and Kansas City, as well as Dodge City and Garden City in southwest Kansas.