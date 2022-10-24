RCPD investigating Nike clothing theft worth over $4K Staff reports Oct 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Riley County Police Department is investigating two connected thefts of more than $4,000 in Nike clothing.RCPD officers responded to a theft around 6 p.m. Sunday at Dicks Sporting Goods. An unknown man and woman stole around $2,400 worth of Nike clothing from the store.Officers were then called to Academy Sports for another theft at 7:30 p.m. The same people stole around $1,700 of Nike clothing from the store.The estimated total loss of clothing is about $4,100.Anybody with information on this crime or others can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Theft Riley County Police Department Nike Crime Police Criminal Law Clothing Officer Worth Store More from this section +4 How US renewable energy adoption compares to other major emitters +34 Record fish caught in Kansas U.S. Child Hunger Spiked in Weeks After Child Tax Credits Repealed Latest News Chiefs eye easier schedule after bye as they hunt AFC title RCPD investigating Nike clothing theft worth over $4K Police report for Oct. 24, 2022 POMP IT UP | Fraternities, sororities practice art of the float Riley County approves design contract for lagoon system at University Park Report: K-State cost of living increased in 2022, remains below national inflation rate Rishi Sunak, UK's next PM, faces major economic problems MHS volleyball falls to Washburn Rural in sub-state championship Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHawaiian Bros Island Grill identifies Manhattan locationWoman sues Manhattan concrete company over death of husband, son in crashInjury picture unclear for K-State following TCU lossFormer KSU guard arrested in prostitution stingOgden woman arrested after shooting husband in headManhattan man arrested for sex crimes involving a minorUSD 383 board likes first concepts for administrative center at 901 PoyntzNo. 1 MHS routs No. 3 Wichita NW 56-28 to cap perfect regular seasonAttorney for Fort Riley soldier accused of Aggieville murder withdraws from caseJulia Irvine Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.