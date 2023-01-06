RCPD investigates stolen crew cab Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Jan 6, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck.RCPD officers filed a report for theft at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Robbins Motor Company, 3100 Anderson Ave.According to a police report, Robbins Motor Company reported that a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was stolen.The estimated total loss with this case is $23,000.Officers ask anyone with information on this case to contact Riley County Police at 785-587-2112, or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers, at 785-539-7777. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Mom and daughter share same New Year's birthday, 33 years apart Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of Massive Fraud Involving Bogus Dog Cancer 'Cures' Patients, Doctors Await FDA Decision on Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug Latest News US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors Hawaii volcano eruption continues as alert level lowered RCPD investigates stolen crew cab Riley County proposes increased planning, development fees K-State selects Kent Michael Smith to direct Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art Police report for Jan. 6, 2023 FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEdward SeatonK-State falls to Alabama in Sugar Bowl after strong start2023 Kia EV6 GT first drive review: 576-HP electric thrill rideUSAR Brigadier General, MHS Wall of Fame member Michael Silva diesSentencing date set for former Bob's Diner ownerFROM THE PUBLISHER | Flashing the signTwo Fort Riley soldiers sentenced to probation, jail in child sex case'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musicianMartinez gets his curtain call at the Sugar BowlK-State men set scoring record in win over No. 6 Texas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.