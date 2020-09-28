Riley County police officers are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Manhattan.
RCPD dispatch received a report of shots fired at 5:17 a.m. in the 2400 block of Hobbs Drive, which is to the west of Tointon Baseball Stadium and the soccer stadium at K-State.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medical personnel transported him to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.
Officers were still on scene Monday morning. Police hadn’t arrested anyone in relation to the shooting.
If you have any information, contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.
Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.