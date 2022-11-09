RCPD investigates check theft worth over $4,000 Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Nov 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Riley County Police Department is investigating a theft by deception after someone cashed more than $4,000 in checks.RCPD officers responded to the theft at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan.A 39-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his checkbook and cashed five checks over a two-week time span. RCPD also identified Community First National Bank as a victim.The estimated total loss is about $4,550.Anybody with information on this crime or others can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Riley County Police Department Theft Crime Police Criminal Law Worth Time Span Check Officer More from this section Republican Rep. Thomas poised to win reelection in District 26 Kansas House race Heat Waves, No A/C: A Deadly Combo at Texas Prisons Pyle issues election response Latest News Manhattan man dies after motorbike crash with SUV Fort Riley soldier seeks to withdraw plea in child sex case City to move forward with developing master plan for Manhattan cemeteries Voters reelect Moran, Mann to Congress RCPD investigates check theft worth over $4,000 Police report for Nov. 9, 2022 Democratic Gov. Kelly wins 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas K-State women add 2 signees on signing day Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrews respond to fire at K-State coach's house caused by smoking materialsTwo Fort Riley men arrested for breaking in house, gun threatManhattan High outruns Wichita East 48-20Manhattan man arrested for multiple counts of rape, child sex crimesNo. 13 K-State's comeback falls short versus TexasK-State recognizes MHS math teacher for tutoring, community service workManhattan man accused of murdering wife set for summer trialZito confirms Facebook post wishing Catholic Church would go extinctWho will start at QB for K-State?K-State defense responds after brutal first half against Texas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.