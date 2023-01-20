RCPD investigates ammunition theft of over $10K Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Jan 20, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Riley County Police Department is investigating the theft of more than $10,000 worth of ammunition.Officers responded to a theft at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Lawrence Road.A 37-year-old man told police ammunition was stolen while a moving company was transporting his possessions from Georgia to Manhattan.The estimated total loss is between $12,000 and $15,000.Anybody with information on this crime or others can contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Preterm Birth Tied to Lower IQs, Poorer School Grades AHA News: At Annual 'Thriller' Event, Zombie Went Into Cardiac Arrest +25 24 causes of death—and how likely they are to happen Latest News RCPD director says he sees no issues in department K-State's institutional equity, Title IX office moves to Kedzie Hall RCPD arrests woman for arson at Manhattan home Moran says agricultural research becomes more important in times of hunger Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan Vader, a former KSU 3-sport athlete, dead at 84 Supreme Court leak report findings: Lax security, loose lips Prosecutors seek justice in Baldwin case, regardless of fame Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime middle school band teacher Scott Freeby is retiringPublic Hall owner says coffee shop was 'overreach' in closure explanationDevelopers mum on Handi-Corner's future as businesses feel pushed out3 Wildcats enter transfer portalNo. 13 K-State tops No. 2 Kansas in overtimeBackyard Backcountry brings luxury camping experience into townDennis R. DuckworthTang makes plea to end 'the chant' after KU winK-State lands SEC defensive tackle transfer'Heart of a lion, soul of a saint' | Little Grill restaurant owner and musician Kenrick Waite dies Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.