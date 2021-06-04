The Riley County Police Department has identified Okheem Riley, 24, of Manhattan as the man who emergency responders found dead in Tuttle Creek Lake on Wednesday.
RCPD is investigating the death. Officials said no foul play is suspected.
Emergency responders recovered the man’s body from Tuttle Creek Lake late Wednesday night after a nearly 10-hour search.
The Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call at 2:24 p.m. June 2 from a citizen reporting a vehicle and clothes near a shoreline by the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Shady Lane on the west side of the lake.
When emergency crews responded, they found identifying information for a 24-year-old Manhattan man but couldn’t find him.
Riley County Police Department officers, the RCPD Drone Team, Riley County EMS, Riley County Emergency Management, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District No. 1, The US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and the Fort Riley Game Warden all responded.