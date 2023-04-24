RCPD IDs man found dead at K-177 Scenic Overlook Staff reports Apr 24, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Riley County Police Department has identified the man found dead Friday morning at Scenic Overlook on Kansas Highway 177.RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said officers found Douglas Simpson, 24, of Junction City dead on scene after conducting a welfare check at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Pillsbury Drive.Police said evidence indicates Simpson died by suicide after a self-inflicted gun shot.Wintermote said there’s no evidence of foul play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Weapons More from this section Health Highlights: April 24, 2023 Cranberry Juice: Natural and Effective Remedy for UTIs in Wichita. Doctor Explains Psychotherapy's Hidden Bonus: Healthier Hearts Latest News CLIFT | Comic mixes with dramatic in 'Vibrator' play at K-State Speaker McCarthy faces big test as debt bill heads for vote Police report for April 24, 2023 'FLUID EXPRESSION' | Little Apple Pride Festival fills City Park with rainbows, laughs RCPD IDs man found dead at K-177 Scenic Overlook Riley County OKs designing Marlatt turn lanes to deal with US-24 roundabout projects CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments Former KSU AD, MHS coach Dick Towers dead at 92 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHope springs eternal in MAC production of "The Sound of Music"New Immaculata Church in St. Marys prepares for parishionersRCPD arrests Manhattan man in connection with Sunset Zoo shooting'Mr. K-State' Ernie Barrett dead at 93RCPD IDs man found dead at K-177 Scenic OverlookK-State restructuring some admin roles to improve efficiencyKBI investigates woman's death in Riley County JailManhattan, Riley County at odds over animal control operationsValerie Bertinelli shows her journey to loving herself in "Enough Already"Riley County talks with residents about city levee project Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.