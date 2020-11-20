The Riley County Police Department on Thursday suspended in-person visitation with its jail inmates until further notice after one recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said the inmate had been in recent contact with someone close to them who tested positive. It is the first positive inmate case since the pandemic reached Riley County. Police released the individual from the jail on house arrest.
Jail employees have set aside separate housing for male and female inmates to quarantine if necessary.
Unrelated to the inmate’s case, there are three active employee cases within the department and three recoveries. RCPD Director Dennis Butler on Thursday told the Riley County Commission that the three employees and one inmate tested positive this week.
RCPD is continuing to make free video visitation available in the department’s lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday through Friday. It asks that visitors wear face masks while inside and said employees will regularly disinfect the lobby area.
People also can video call remotely at a reduced cost through inmatecanteen.com
Attorneys for inmates can still visit their clients unless they are exhibiting symptoms of illness or exposure.