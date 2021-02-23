Four inmates at the Riley County Jail have had the coronavirus since the pandemic began last March.
Those four inmates have since been discharged from the jail, said Aaron Wintermote, public information officer for the Riley County Police Department. Once discharged, RCPD does not track inmates who have had the coronavirus, Wintermote said. At least two of the four people were asymptomatic, he said.
As of Monday, there were no inmates at the jail with the virus, Wintermote confirmed.
RCPD set up a quarantine pod for new inmates to stay in until they could get tested. The department also set up isolation cells for inmates.
“That has worked real well,” said Kurt Moldrup, RCPD assistant director.
On Monday, Moldrup presented a coronavirus report from the police department at a virtual meeting with officials from various agencies.
Moldrup said the police department has had 35 employees test positive for the virus since March; there were two active cases and 33 recoveries, as of Monday.
In other news, Moldrup said most officers have their new uniforms on.
“I can tell you, they’re a lot more comfortable,” he said.
Last August, the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board approved new, dark blue uniforms. It cost about $85,000 to give each officer six shirts and four pairs of pants, The Mercury previously reported.
Moldrup also mentioned RCPD expects calls for service to start ticking up as the weather gets warmer heading into spring. This past weekend, RCPD received calls for service on three incidents of gun shots.