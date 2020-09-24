A Riley County Police Department employee on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus.
This is the first RCPD employee to test positive since the pandemic started.
Officials said the person did not seem to contract the virus from work-related activities, and the employee has been isolating at home ever since discovering a potential exposure to the virus.
The employee has reported only mild symptoms at this time.
Officials said they don’t believe the person had close contact with members of the public while working based on contact tracing information. The department is trying to identify whether there are any other staff members who may need to quarantine based on close contact with the positive employee.
RCPD declined to say whether the employee is an officer and said it would not release any further information about the person to protect privacy.
“In these trying times, the safety of our employees and the public are our utmost concern,” Director Dennis Butler said in a statement. “We continue to remain vigilant and praise this employee for taking swift action to prevent spread of the virus.”