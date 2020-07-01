Law enforcement officials are still investigating the case of a Leonardville man who was struck and killed by a vehicle last month.
While officials are no longer asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles that were near the scene of the fatal incident on June 19, the Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the matter.
“We’re still trying to identify any other vehicles or drivers or witnesses that might further assist us in identifying the vehicle that struck the fatal victim,” KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said. “We have not identified that person yet, so we’re still working through and talking to those in the community, talking further to those that we’ve already spoken with, just to make sure we’ve gotten everything we need to try to further this as best we can.”
Riley County police officers first responded at 4:10 a.m. June 19 to a report of a seemingly disoriented man, later identified as Christopher Day, 38, of Leonardville, walking around asking for a ride in the 12900 block of Barton Road. Gardner said the man’s vehicle had entered a ditch, and he had been walking from the scene.
Shortly after the initial call, Riley County Emergency Dispatch received another report saying a man was found dead in the road. Officials said Day died from head trauma associated with being hit by a vehicle.
Police put out public calls asking for help identifying a truck and SUV that may have been near the scene at the time. Officials were able to speak to both drivers and determined they were not directly involved with the incident.
Gardner said investigators are determining next steps in the investigation, and more information will be released later if there are new developments.
“The challenge is does the person realize they struck an individual,” Gardner said, “or did they think it was an animal or something else because it was so early in the morning?”