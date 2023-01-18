New Riley County Police Department Director Brian Peete said knowing community priorities is important to guide him in the budget process.
Peete, who started as director Dec. 30, presented the 2024 budget preparation timeline during Tuesday’s Riley County police board meeting.
“One of the things I was going to request of the board is any priorities that they have to what they want to see from the department and let me know or let the department know to incorporate those into the strategic plan,” Peete said.
Peete said he wants to have an assessment done on the department to give him a base level health of the department.
“It’ll help me as a road map and then from there (creating) the strategic plan, developing everyone’s priorities, looking at where we are, where we’ve been and where we want to go,” Peete said. “That start plan for me helps me to prioritize and look at what the budget expenditures are.”
Board reorganization
Riley County clerk Rich Vargo swore in the new members of the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board Tuesday.
City commissioners Wynn Butler and John Matta, and residents Kaleb James and Betty Mattingly-Ebert have joined the board, replacing city commissioner Linda Morse, county commissioner Kathryn Focke, and residents Robert Ward and BeEtta Stoney. County commissioner John Ford, resident Pat Hudgins and county attorney Barry Wilkerson remained on the board.
The board elected Matta as the new chairman in a 4-3 vote with Hudgins, Wilkerson, and Ford voting no. Butler nominated Matta. Ford expressed interest in being the chairman but lost 3-4 with Butler, Matta, Ebert, and James voting no.
The board elected Ford as vice chairman in a 5-2 vote with Wilkerson and Hudgins voting no. Matta nominated Ford. Hudgins expressed interest but lost a 2-5 vote with Matta, Butler, Ebert, James, and Ford voting no.
Matta nominated James for hearing officer. He won in a 6-1 vote with Hudgins voting no.
Hudgins nominated Wilkerson for secretary winning, and he won with a 6-0 vote. Wilkerson didn’t vote for himself.
Promotion
RCPD promoted Scott Hajek from lieutenant to captain on Dec. 18 after Capt. Josh Kyle announced his retirement in mid-December. Hajek’s son, Carter, pinned him.
Hajek has served with RCPD since October 2001. He is a graduate of Kansas State University with a bachelors degree’s in sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice. He began his career in the patrol division after graduating in the top 98 percentile of his class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. He created the new sworn sergeant training program. While serving lieutenant, he served as a shift commander.