Riley County Police Director Brian Peete said Thursday he has seen no issues in the department since he started on Dec. 30.
“Now I can focus on other operational issues and how to meet the needs of those that I serve,” Peete told Riley County commissioners.
Riley County clerk Rich Vargo brought up rural police patrol and how it’s always a priority for the rural community.
“We have very good relationships with them and things in that area have improved tremendously on response and their understanding and knowledge,” assistant director Kurt Moldrup said.
In other business, commissioners approved:
A request to fill a vacant paramedic position. The position will become vacant on Jan. 20.
Renewing the 2023 Konza Prairie Community Health Center rental agreement. The center utilizes a part of the Riley County Health Department building at 2030 Tecumseh to administer dental and health services. The annual rent is $25,297, and the center will pay that in monthly installments of $2,108.08 to Riley County.
Renewing annual provider contracts at the Riley County Health Department. The contract has an agreement with Dr. Rebeka Weber, who will provide gynecological consultation and medical services to the Family Planning Program, and Dr. Cary Herl to serve as a medical director. Both agreements expire on Dec. 31.