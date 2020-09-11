Riley County Police Department director Dennis Butler says his police officers did everything right when arresting a black man in Aggieville on Saturday for active warrants for probation violation in Riley and Pottawatomie counties.
“I want everybody to know that the officers did everything they were supposed to do, and they did it correctly and professionally,” he said Thursday, addressing the situation during the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force virtual meeting.
Butler told The Mercury on Friday that a member of the task force privately had asked him questions previously about the encounter, so he thought it was important to address the situation to the whole task force.
A video of the encounter between the man and police taken by a bystander was posted on social media, but the person did not film the entire encounter, Butler said. The man experienced police believe was a medical emergency while being arrested.
“This video, just so you know, received a lot more backlash against the poster than it did criticism of the police,” Butler said.
Butler said the video eventually was removed from social media by the poster. He said he felt the poster’s intentions were harmful and disingenuous, he told The Mercury on Friday.
“I think because of the reputation the department has, people called it out,” he told The Mercury on Friday.
He thanked the community for their support of the police department.
However, what garnered the most criticism, Butler said, was that officers were not wearing face masks Saturday. Butler informed the task force about his guidance to officers about face mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Butler said he does not want to be disagreeable to the face mask ordinance in Manhattan or health officials’ advice.
Officers are not required to wear masks when they are by themselves, like in a police car, Butler said. Officers are also not required to wear masks when they are out in public and walking around not in close contact with others, However, officers must always have masks with them, Butler said. Officers are directed to wear masks inside a business, Butler said.
“There will always be situations when it happens so quickly, they just don’t have a chance to put their mask on,” he said.
Officers gown up, put gloves on and wear masks when someone is positive with the coronavirus and officers have to make an arrest in that situation.
In addition, Butler said it was OK that the officers weren’t wearing masks Saturday because masks can sometimes obscure vision.
“I’ve had this happen to me,” Butler told The Mercury on Friday. “I’ve had my face mask on, and I’ve jostled it, and it’s come up over my nose and partially obscured my vision. That’s one of the reasons why I don’t require them to wear them in contact when they could go hands-on with somebody in an arrest or enforcement situation. I don’t want the mask to slide up and cover their eyes. Now, people could think that that’s an overreaction, that’s a legitimate concern of mine, and that’s one of the reasons why I don’t require them to just have them on in when they’re out in public because of that.”
The other reason for not wearing masks in all situations is because Butler feels it’s important for people to be able to see all of the officer’s face during an interaction. He said this leads to more effective communication.
“I think it’s important for the public to see their faces,” Butler said.
Butler said in the current society, some segments of people, not necessarily in Riley County or the local area, are dehumanizing police, so Butler said it’s vital for people to see the officers as human beings.
“They don’t look at them as people, they look at them as someone in a uniform who’s not to be trusted and who’s to be disagreed with,” he said Friday.