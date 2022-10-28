Riley County Police Department director finalists on Thursday talked about addressing fentanyl abuse and the importance of building connections with the community.

The Riley County police board held a public forum for the three RCPD director finalists Thursday evening at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters. The three finalists are RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle, Edwardsville Police Chief Mark Mathies, and Montpelier, Vt., Police Chief Brian Peete.