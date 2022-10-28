Montpelier, Vt., Police Chief Brian Peete, right, speaks during a forum featuring Peete, Riley County Police Department Capt. Josh Kyle, left, and Edwardsville Police Chief Mark Mathies on Thursday evening at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters.
Riley County Police Department Interim Director Kurt Moldrup, center, takes notes during the forum. Moldrup, the assistant director, has served in the position since former director Dennis Butler retired on Jan. 31.
Riley County Police Department Capt. Josh Kyle speaks Thursday evening during a forum featuring Kyle, Edwardsville Police Chief Mark Mathies and Burlington, Vt., Police Chief Brian Peete at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters. All three men are the finalists for the RCPD director position.
Edwardsville Police Chief Mark Mathies speaks Thursday evening during a forum featuring Mathies, Riley County Police Department Capt. Josh Kyle and Burlington, Vt., Police Chief Brian Peete at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters. All three men are the finalists for the RCPD director position.
Montpelier, Vt., Police Chief Brian Peete speaks Thursday evening during a forum featuring Peete, Riley County Police Department Capt. Josh Kyle and Edwardsville Police Chief Mark Mathies at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters. All three men are the finalists for the RCPD director position.
Riley County Police Department director finalists on Thursday talked about addressing fentanyl abuse and the importance of building connections with the community.
The Riley County police board held a public forum for the three RCPD director finalists Thursday evening at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters. The three finalists are RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle, Edwardsville Police Chief Mark Mathies, and Montpelier, Vt., Police Chief Brian Peete.
The forum consisted of 15-minute presentations from each candidate followed by them answering questions from the public.
Fentanyl
Police and school officials have expressed concern about a rising problem with fentanyl in Manhattan.
Since August, RCPD has reported six nonfatal fentanyl overdoses, including four involving minors with one of those at Manhattan High School.
During the open Q&A, candidates answered a question about how they have dealt with fentanyl abuse.
Mathies said in Edwardsville, officials utilize drug courts. Instead of sending people to prison, Mathies said the drug courts send them to rehabilitation because there are other people who really need to be in there who have committed worse crimes. Riley County established a drug court this year.
“Our priority is to work with the county district attorney’s office to make sure they understand that is part of a drug problem, and they get the rehab that they need,” Mathies said.
Kyle said RCPD doesn’t file criminal cases against people who’ve overdosed.
“Personally, my role up to this point is talking about this issue,” Kyle said. “It’s important we communicate that if someone overdoses, we treat them like a victim.”
Peete said RCPD needs to work with organizations.
“We have to partner with our community organizations to break the cycle, because in households, there are reasons they are selling drugs and not excusing it,” Peete said.
Safer community
Police board chairwoman Linda Morse asked all candidates, “What do you propose can be done to make our citizens and community safer while simultaneously building trust within and throughout our diverse population?”
All three candidates discussed the importance of community trust and promoting legitimacy.
“We have to commit every effort toward earning and maintaining community trust and nurturing legitimacy,” Mathies said. “Under my leadership, experience and real-life success, our priority will be Riley County.”
Kyle and Peete both brought up building partnerships within the community. They both mentioned the D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, which they don’t consider successful because it didn’t accomplish goals like reducing violence and keeping kids out of gangs. The county stopped using the program more than a decade ago.
“I think in the process of eliminating the D.A.R.E program, we created a whole generation of kids that never had meaningful contact with the police,” Kyle said. “We can do two things at once, that is to diminish the propensity for crime in our young people but also build relationships with them from the very beginning.”
Top priorities
Candidates also were asked what their top priorities are once they are sworn in.
Kyle said that there is a problem with staffing at the correctional facility.
“We’ve seen you switch over from eight-hour shifts where you had briefings together to going to 12-hour shifts,” he said. “It’s a very difficult situation, and it’s one that once I’m sworn in, we got some work to do.”
Peete said that his priorities will be the community’s.
“It’s what your priorities are,” Peete said. “Establish the priorities that our communities set. I work for you, you don’t work for me.”
Mathies said that his priorities are listening to his employees and talking to the people who are doing the work.
Excessive force
One of the final questions was about the finalists’ views on excessive force.
All three candidates agreed that they do not condone it.
“Treat humans human,” Mathies said.
Kyle said if someone in RCPD was to be reported for excessive force, a fellow officer saw them use it, and it is not tolerated.
“You don’t need a policy to tell you what excessive force looks like and what you should or shouldn’t do. Treat people like humans,” Peete said.
The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board held a special meeting Thursday before the forum where members interviewed the candidates. The board scheduled another special meeting Friday to further discuss the candidates.