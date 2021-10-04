Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler announced his retirement on Monday after three years of service with the department.
Butler, 61, was sworn in as director on Dec. 31, 2018. He will remain director through the end of January 2022.
In a written statement, police board chairwoman and Manhattan city commissioner Linda Morse said, “We wish him well on this new chapter of retirement at 41 years playing an active role in shaping the future of law enforcement as an officer and leader.”
Butler was not immediately available for comment; public information officer Aaron Wintermote said Butler plans to release a statement when he is ready.
Butler had retired from a position as a police captain in Virginia before he took a job as police chief in Ottawa, Kansas, for 14 years.
When he came to Manhattan, he said he planned to stay for at least three years.
In 2021, Butler made $152,526, which was a 3.5% bump over the previous year’s pay.
According to the announcement, the RCPD has maintained its national accreditation standard under Butler.
The police board will meet in the coming weeks to determine details surrounding the hiring process for the next director. When Butler was hired, the hiring process wasn’t open to the public.