Riley County Police Department director Dennis Butler said Thursday he opposes requiring people to wear masks.
Butler made these remarks during the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting Thursday afternoon.
If the Manhattan City Commission passed an ordinance like this, Butler said it would be difficult for RCPD to enforce.
“I sense that we’re at the tipping point where if we, through an ordinance, mandate the wearing of masks, I think that legitimacy of that ordinance and our ability to enforce it will not be respected by the community,” Butler said.
Instead, Butler said he liked the idea of businesses deciding on their own on what or what not to enforce.
Butler said he had a “respectful conversation” with Mayor Usha Reddi when he told her that he was against the ordinance.
“We had a really great conversation,” Reddi said Friday morning.
Reddi said she is talking to other community leaders about the idea.
“I respect what he is saying, and I understand completely, but the fact of the matter is, we haven’t drafted an ordinance yet,” she said.
Reddi said she is glad people are having enthusiastic discussions about face coverings.
Reddi discussed the idea for the face covering ordinance at the Manhattan City Commission meeting on Tuesday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Communities around the country are considering similar measures, and Reddi gave Birmingham, Alabama, and Los Angeles as examples of cities that have adopted ordinances for mandatory face coverings.
Commissioners Linda Morse and Aaron Estabrook supported continuing the discussion at a future city commission meeting. However, every commissioner except Reddi expressed at least some skepticism.
Ed Kalas, health educator with the Riley County Health Department, said a local ordinance like this would undermine the authority of the local health officer, which is Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
“There’s also a chance that the whole concept of the health officer is going to be lessened,” Kalas said. “And I don’t think that now is the best time to have that happen.”
Lt. Col. Terence Kelley said masks are required at Fort Riley. Kelley, who was not wearing a mask during the Thursday afternoon Zoom meeting, said he was not required to wear a mask because he was six feet apart from anyone in the same room as him.