The Riley County Police Department on Friday began including its department-specific coronavirus data in a daily report after an employee tested positive.
The information is included in its police activity report, which is released on weekday mornings. The department has one active case but will later include total and recovered cases.
“We will continue to share updates with the community about positive COVID-19 cases within the department,” Director Dennis Butler said. “Transparency and an open line of communication help us serve you better.”
An RCPD employee on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, which was the department’s first confirmed case. Officials said the person had been isolating at home when the person found out about a potential exposure to the virus. RCPD is attempting to determine whether any other staff members need to quarantine because of exposure.
The department reported the employee as only having mild symptoms.