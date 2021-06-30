The director of the Riley County Police Department said he has never fired his weapon in the line of duty in more than 40 years on the job.
“For most police officers, that’s the norm,” RCPD director Dennis Butler said, adding knowing when not to shoot is one of the points of the department’s new gun range.
Butler made the remark while standing in the new RCPD firing range Wednesday.
The police department, along with Riley County and Manhattan city commissioners, held an open house to welcome people to view the new range and take tours of the facility. About 30 people came to the open house to see the site where officers will practice marksmanship and pass the tests required for them to use guns on the job.
Butler said the ability for officers to shoot accurately is important, but even more important “is knowing when you can or should do it.”
“It’s very rare (to need to use lethal force), and that’s why we have a classroom here, because we often conduct use-of-force and de-escalation training,” Butler said.
The new range facility features an additional building housing the classroom, as well as a room with gun cleaning stations and restrooms. The range took four and a half months to construct, with thick concrete walls surrounding areas both ranges.
The total cost to buy the land and build the range was $2.285 million, which was adjusted in May to reflect an increase in expenses. The project is funded through Riley County’s capital improvement program, which comes from property taxes. County commission chair John Ford said the creation of the range was a “very unique process.”
“I think we’ve been on this for about two years now, from the time when we purchased this property to what you’re seeing now,” Ford said.
Ford said the county had conversations about the need for an improved firing range facility for more than 10 years, or perhaps since the early 1990s, before officials took action to create a new range.
“I think this is a facility that’s going to serve us for 50-60 years,” Ford said. “Hopefully it’ll outlive each and every one of us standing here. I think it’s going to be the envy of the region.”
RCPD sought to build a new firing range after the county’s lease agreement with the Seymour family, the landowners of the previous range, ended. The county purchased 146 acres along Tabor Valley Road near Zeandale for the new range, about a half mile from the old facility. The county hired Idaho-based company Total Range Solutions to design and construct the range. Butler said this company “only builds ranges,” with the final design incorporating two separate 25-yard and 50-yard shooting areas.
One range will be used by officers for static training to meet state and departmental qualifications for firearm proficiency, while the other is meant for scenario-based training involving movement. The ranges use a rubber bullet trap system and heavy-duty steel targets that absorb all rounds expended, from pistol ammunition up to .50-caliber rifle rounds. The rubber traps contain bullets to reduce ricochet potential and include sound reduction panels to keep outside noise at a minimum.
The police department purchased six mobile targets for the practical range to be used during tactical exercises. The targets are mobile and are controlled by an app on a tablet. They can be raised, lowered or moved depending on the training session. Detective Shawn Goggins is one of the range officers for the facility. He said officers will train while under stress to more closely mimic real-world situations.
“What we try to do here is increase that level of training by inducing stress, increasing officers’ heart rate, then allowing them to engage effectively and safely in a timely manner,” Goggins said.
Goggins had an RCPD patrol vehicle parked in the middle of the practical range, along with a display of some equipment used by officers, including an AR-15 short-barreled rifle. Goggins said all patrol vehicles are equipped with an AR-15 fitted with a 10.5-inch barrel, tactical flashlight and red dot sight. The rifle Goggins used as an example for public viewing wasn’t loaded and had its action removed.
Manhattan city commissioner and Riley County law board chair Linda Morse said the best description of the facility she could think of was previously stated by Butler.
“I totally agree with the director’s description as ‘top notch,’” Morse said. “This is a wonderful facility for the RCPD employees, and the training needs here in this community.”
The firing range is for law enforcement use only, with no plans to allow the public to use the facility. There are no immediate plans to further expand or develop the site, but future ideas include building a skid pad for driving simulations and potentially an indoor training area for live-fire exercises.