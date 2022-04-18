Proposed raises for the Riley County Police Department would raise the budget by nearly 7%, officials said Monday at a meeting of the police board.
The board, officially called the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board, ultimately tabled the discussion because three board members were absent.
Police officials discussed implementing raises for the 2023 budget based on the results of a salary survey it commissioned to boost retention and recruitment of employees. The survey called for increases that would total $3.4 million over two years. For 2023, the proposal would increase the budget by $1.66 million, or 6.9%. The total proposed budget increase for 2023 is $1.85 million, which is 8.5% higher than in 2022. The total RCPD budget for 2022 was about $23 million.
“We recognize that this is a very large number, but it also represents a significant commitment to the future of this community,” Riley County Police Capt. Josh Kyle said. “We believe that this is what’s going to be needed in order to provide the services and quality that the community has become accustomed to and deserves.”
Kyle said the department would implement the changes over two years. The first year would take into account a 5.1% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) and up to 5.9% for the salary survey adjustment.
The second year would apply to budget year 2024, with a final adjustment and a COLA adjustment that is not determined. The anticipated cost is $1.55 million, for a total cost of $3.4 million.
Although the board had a quorum, members Linda Morse, John Ford, Katheryn Focke and Robert Ward tabled making any decisions until more board members were present.
Kyle also asked the board to approve letters to the Riley County Commission and the City of Manhattan Commission for American Rescue Plan Act funding to apply for the federal money to award new hires a bonus.
New hires would get $2,500 bonus after their first paycheck and another after they finish their probationary period, usually 18 to 24 months. Kyle said he does not know the entire cost of the bonuses, but the letters are to have the opportunity to apply for the ARPA funds to cover the costs.
The goal of the bonuses is to help attract potential employees to the police department.
Additionally, several officers and two residents were honored for their service to a Dec. 5 vehicle crash and fire that ended up with two teens dying and providing assistance to three others.
RCPD presented the Medal of Valor award, the highest award given to a police officer, to Nicholas Coffey for his service in the incident. Coffey responded to the scene, provided aid to the victims, and got the trapped victims out of the car. He saved a 13-year-old girl trapped in the front passenger seat.
RCPD gave letters of appreciation to citizens Emily Rose and Lydia Slagle for assistance in the incident. RCPD also recognized several of its officers with awards for helping in the accident. Officers Matthew Horne and Stephen Zapata were awarded commendation awards. Distinguished service awards were presented to officer Jason Krause and retired sergeant Doug Wood.
The Kansas Highway Patrol also recognized Rose, Woods, Krause and Coffey by giving them honorary trooper awards for their help with the incident.