Riley County police on Wednesday arrested one of its own corrections officers after a reported domestic battery.
A 28-year-old woman reported to RCPD that a 33-year-old man she knows battered her around 5 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrested Ace Saby Thompson, 33, 1604 Little Kitten Ave., at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on offenses of domestic battery and criminal restraint. Thompson later posted his bond of $1,500 and is no longer confined.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said officials placed Thompson on paid leave per department policy, and that will continue until the outcome of an administrative action “to ensure compliance with established policies and procedures.”
Thompson has been employed with the department since 2015.
Police said they would not release further information to protect the privacy of the victim.