Capt. Josh Kyle said not being selected as the Riley County Police Department director factored into his decision to retire after 31 years.
“My staying as a captain, my pay remains fairly flat, so I did make a financial decision,” Kyle told The Mercury Friday. “I’ve been very happy about it. I’ve accomplished what I’m going to accomplish.”
Kurt Moldrup, interim director for the Riley County Police Department, announced during the Riley County commission meeting Thursday that Kyle would retire at the end of the year. Kyle has been with RCPD since 1991.
Kyle, who heads the administrative division, was one of the three finalists for RCPD director position and the only internal candidate. But the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board ultimately hired Brian Peete.
Kyle said RCPD’s retirement system doesn’t include cost-of-living adjustments, a benefit that would ensure retirement money keeps up with inflation.
“Because of that, you really want to go out there and earn a second income,” Kyle said. “If your income levels off, it makes more sense to go ahead and retire, draw your retirement and then go get another job.”
Looking back, Kyle said his favorite thing about RCPD is being part of a large cultural shift within the agency.
“I think this is a very positive working environment,” Kyle said. “As normal with a lot of organizations, they transform over time, and I think I was part of a group of people who ramped up accountability and also enhanced professionalism.”
Kyle plans to stay in the Manhattan area with his wife and two kids who go to Manhattan High School.
“I’ve been in a lot of administration work for the last six years, so I’m looking for a job where I can continue to do those kinds of things but in a different context,” Kyle said.
Capt. Brad Jager will fill Kyle’s position. Kyle also said there’s been an internal promotion, but he declined to say anything until an official announcement is made.
A retirement reception for Kyle is set at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at Pottorf Hall.