Riley County Police Department Capt. Josh Kyle speaks Friday in his office. Kyle will retire from the RCPD at the end of the year.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Capt. Josh Kyle said not being selected as the Riley County Police Department director factored into his decision to retire after 31 years.

“My staying as a captain, my pay remains fairly flat, so I did make a financial decision,” Kyle told The Mercury Friday. “I’ve been very happy about it. I’ve accomplished what I’m going to accomplish.”