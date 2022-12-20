The Riley County Police Department’s finance documents had no material weaknesses but two “significant deficiencies,” according to an audit of the department’s 2021 budget.
James Gordon & Associates CPA, P.A., from Manhattan, presented the 2021 RCPD audit during Monday’s Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board meeting.
A material weakness means a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies in internal control, that produces a “reasonable possibility” of a mistake in financial reports not being prevented, detected or corrected on a timely basis. Auditors consider a significant deficiency as less severe but important enough to merit attention.
Jacob Kujath of the accounting firm said one of the deficiencies involved a lack of segregation of duties because of RCPD has a limited accounting staff, which he said is common in local governments.
The other deficiency, Kujath said, involved RCPD’s accounting system. The department approved a new accounting system two years ago, but officials said it didn’t meet their standards and went back to the previous one. Kujath recommended purchasing a new accounting system.
End-of-year
expenditures
RCPD anticipates $347,000 in unused personnel funds by the end of the year because of unfilled positions, Capt. Josh Kyle told police board members.
RCPD has 18 open positions — four police officers, 10 correction positions, three communication positions, and one civilian position.
Kyle said the department plans to spend $35,000 of the unused funds on IT infrastructure like storage and servers and add $60,000 to its medical fund.