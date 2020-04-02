Riley County Police Department Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup said RCPD's follow-up with asking businesses to close because of Gov. Laura Kelly's stay-at-home order went successfully.
Moldrup said Thursday afternoon during a virtual press conference via Zoom that RCPD officers recently met with a "small number of businesses" that were still operating. Although he said some business owners were disappointed, they understood.
"Each business was cooperative and very understanding,” he said.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs reported no new cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, Thursday afternoon. There are currently eight cases of the coronavirus in Riley County, Gibbs said. She said there are all travel related cases, and there is no sign of local community spread at this time.
Officials are awaiting the results of nine tests, which include tests from Fort Riley, Gibbs said. Officials are also monitoring 28 people. Riley County has had 70 negative tests so far, Gibbs said.
Two people who tested positive for the virus are hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi.
Gibbs said the peak of cases in the area is expected in late April or early May.
There are 552 positive cases and 13 deaths in Kansas as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. There are 138 hospitalizations.
People in the community who want to donate non-food items can call the Manhattan Emergency Shelter at 785-537-3113. People can donate medical supplies, like masks, by calling the Mercy Community Health Foundation at 785-587-5462. People cannot donate homemade items, Gibbs said.