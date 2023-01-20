RCPD arrests woman for arson at Manhattan home Staff reports Jan 20, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who officers said set fire to a Manhattan home earlier this week.Police arrested Antionette Marie McWilliams at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday for arson at 807 Pottawatomie Ave., which is listed as her address.The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at the residence.When crews arrived, they found smoke throughout the house and a small fire in a front room. Crews contained the fire within 10 minutes of arrival.The loss is estimated to be $10,000. One dog escaped the fire after firefighters opened a back door. No injuries were reported.RCPD previously said officers believed the woman started the fire intentionally by dropping a lit match into a box.The building is a one-story, single-family dwelling. The owner is listed as Charles and Glenda Fletcher of the same address.McWilliams is free from Riley County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Mummified crocodiles give insight into ancient embalming techniques +2 Local lawmakers, advocates, childhood sex abuse survivors call for change in Kansas statute of limitations ADHD Tied to Higher Rates of Anxiety, Depression Latest News RCPD director says he sees no issues in department K-State's institutional equity, Title IX office moves to Kedzie Hall RCPD arrests woman for arson at Manhattan home Moran says agricultural research becomes more important in times of hunger Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan Supreme Court leak report findings: Lax security, loose lips Prosecutors seek justice in Baldwin case, regardless of fame Police report for Jan. 20, 2023 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime middle school band teacher Scott Freeby is retiringPublic Hall owner says coffee shop was 'overreach' in closure explanationDevelopers mum on Handi-Corner's future as businesses feel pushed out3 Wildcats enter transfer portalNo. 13 K-State tops No. 2 Kansas in overtimeBackyard Backcountry brings luxury camping experience into townDennis R. DuckworthTang makes plea to end 'the chant' after KU winK-State lands SEC defensive tackle transfer'Heart of a lion, soul of a saint' | Little Grill restaurant owner and musician Kenrick Waite dies Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.