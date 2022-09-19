RCPD arrests Ogden man for rape, sexual battery involving two women Staff reports Sep 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Ogden man has been arrested after police said he raped two Riley County women this year.Riley County police on Friday night arrested Charles Raymond McMullen, 55, of Ogden on two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.McMullen is charged with one count of rape in a Sept. 2 incident involving a 58-year-old woman.McMullen is also charged with an additional count of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in a July 5 incident involving a 51-year-old woman.Police said both victims knew McMullen.McMullen remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $500,000.Because of the nature of these crimes, police said no further information will be released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charles Raymond Mcmullen Rape Battery Police Crime Criminal Law Riley County Count Incident More from this section Health Highlights: Sept.19, 2022 +16 Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try AHA News: Blood Clot Risk Remains Elevated Nearly a Year After COVID-19 Latest News DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges RCPD arrests Ogden man for rape, sexual battery involving two women Police report for Sept. 19, 2022 Riley County tables budget vote after publication mistake Junction City police investigating death at indoor run range Beach Museum of Art joins campus-wide K-State Family Weekend Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLinebacker Robinson no longer with teamFour MHS students make National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists listChris Klieman addresses Nebraska interestK-State football falls to Tulane 17-10Wildcats sputter on critical downs in Tulane lossFormer USD 383 paraeducator faces two more child sex chargesEx-Bob's Diner owner charged with child sex crimes seeks new attorneyFROM THE PUBLISHER | Tang's brilliant redirecting of the chantMHS football outlasts Hays 31-21Regents approve construction of new KSU ag research center Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.