Riley County police on Thursday arrested a Manhattan man involved in a December standoff after he violated his probation.
Stanley Edward Hoerman, 79, 1701 Sheffield Circle, had been out on a $125,000 bond since Jan. 18 for an incident that led to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated interference with a law enforcement officer.
Police and court officials didn’t say how he violated his probation. Conditions of his probation included electronic monitoring.
On Dec. 15, officers said Hoerman threatened them with a gun, leading to a closure of Bluemont Avenue in attempts to disarm him.
Hoerman intervened in a situation where police were interacting with another person experiencing a mental health crisis in the 1000 block of Bluemont. Police said Hoerman pointed a gun at an officer.
Previously, RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said police aren’t aware of any connection between Hoerman and the woman experiencing the mental health crisis.
Officers spoke with Hoerman for about an hour in attempts to peacefully resolve the situation.
Police said Hoerman then displayed two separate weapons to officers, causing them to shoot three rubber bullets that hit him and allowed officers to approach and take him into custody.
Wintermote said Hoerman’s bond was initially set at $250,000, but the court lowered the bond to $125,000.
Hoerman remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He will appear next at 3 p.m. May 24 in front of Magistrate Judge William Malcolm.