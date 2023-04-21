Riley County police on Thursday arrested a Manhattan man in connection with a shooting last month in the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police arrested Thesiaus Kanel Robinson, 20, 1516 Hillcrest Drive, after conducting a search warrant at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence. Thursday. Officers said they found drugs and guns during the search.
Robinson was arrested for distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of hallucinogenic drugs, three counts of drug possession and also arrested for aggravated robbery in connection with the March 6 shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
RCPD officers found a 23-year-old Manhattan man with a gunshot wound to the neck at 5:07 p.m. March 6 in the zoo parking lot. According to a report from RCPD, the shooting was an isolated incident between associated people.
Police also arrested Sierra Lynn Wells, 20, 1516 Hillcrest Drive, on Thursday after the search.
Wells was arrested for distribution of marijuana, criminal use of weapons, and two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from jail on a total bond of $25,000.
Robinson remains confined in Riley County Jail. He was issued a total bond of $45,000 for the drug and weapon charges, but his aggravated robbery charge bond and judicial review were pending as of Friday.