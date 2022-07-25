RCPD arrests Manhattan man for shooting woman in leg Staff reports Jul 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old Manhattan man after officials said he shot a woman in the leg on Bluemont Avenue last month.Tyrell Demond Harper, 25, 412 S. 10th St., was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.On June 5, a 21-year-old woman reported that a man she didn’t know punched and shot her. Police filed the report at 2:44 a.m. June 5 in the 900 block of Bluemont Avenue.The woman said the man, who police now say was Harper, punched her in the face, shot her in the leg, then fired multiple rounds in the air before leaving the scene.Police said the woman was treated at Ascension Via Christi for a minor gunshot leg wound and was released later the same day.Harper is currently confined in Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section 1:50 Black Mountain Fire 75% contained, residents still on high alert Inflation is hammering rural America, report shows +51 Most rural counties in Kansas Latest News Kansas AG tries to tamp down fears about abortion measure ‘She’s a born star’: 13-year-old from Kansas City area is making it big in Hollywood RCPD arrests Manhattan man for shooting woman in leg Police report for July 25, 2022 Kansas vote on abortion raises stakes for marginalized communities, advocates say Riley County clerk updates commission on advance voting Furniture Amnesty Day set for Friday Riley County 4-Hers share their work at county fair Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew K-State men's basketball assistant confirms hireOUR NEIGHBORS | The man behind the badgeResidents make pleas to preserve parks and rec programsGiants pick MHS baseball star Cade PerkinsJunction City denies $6.5M request to fund Geary Community Hospital through end of 2022Mickey Rooney’s eldest son and original Mouseketeer Mickey Rooney Jr dies aged 77RCPD investigates potential explosive device found in Manhattan homeTrue Colors offers place for LGBTQ youth to gatherManhattan Housing Authority works to build new residence campusMHS boxer Rosario wins Junior Olympic title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.