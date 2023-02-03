RCPD arrests Manhattan man for hitting woman, strangling girl Staff reports Feb 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police arrested a Manhattan man Thursday after officers said he hit a 40-year-old woman and strangled a girl.Marshall William Tobias Hawkinson, 44, 1837 Cassell Road, was arrested for aggravated battery, abuse of a child and domestic battery.Officers filed a report at 10 p.m. Thursday. The report said Hawkinson hit a 40-year-old woman and strangled a girl with other children under 18 years old present. Officers said he knew them all.Police said the woman and girl didn’t require medical treatment.Hawkinson remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $75,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police Criminal Law Security And Public Safety More from this section Pregnancy Complications Could Mean Lifelong Heart Risks for Women CDC Warns of Dangerous Infection Risk With EzriCare Eyedrops AHA News: They Married at Hospital Chapel, Days Before Groom's Triple Bypass Surgery Latest News RCPD arrests Manhattan man after fight sends another man to KC hospital RCPD arrests Manhattan man for hitting woman, strangling girl Police report for Feb. 3, 2023 1st ID officials launch new Big Red One website Cats' Cupboard food pantry to move to new location on K-State campus California weighs making flag football a girls' school sport Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze ‘80 for Brady’ review: Fonda, Moreno, Field and Tomlin give their all for a halfway football flick Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLIKE THE WIND | Rock Creek middle schooler breaking state high school recordsDowntown restaurant Five closes after four yearsCharlotte Elaine MangesAuthorities investigate 'suspicious' death at Wamego residenceStrecker Nelson West Gallery moves back to original buildingBed Bath and Beyond store in Manhattan closingRetired military officer files for USD 383 school board raceK-State releases 2023 football schedule, season ticket infoWamego man to face trial for distributing fentanyl causing overdose deathNo. 7 K-State outplayed on the road at No. 8 Kansas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.