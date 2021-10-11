RCPD arrests Manhattan man for attempted murder in K-18 shooting Staff reports Oct 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Manhattan man is in Riley County Jail for attempted second-degree murder after a domestic-related shooting on K-18.Riley County police arrested Torrey Sherard Lindsay, 37, 1101 Walters Drive, for a shooting that happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.Lindsay allegedly shot from his car into a 33-year-old woman’s car while they both drove east on K-18 near the Geary and Riley County line.Officers found them near the intersection of Miller Parkway and Fort Riley Boulevard in Manhattan.Police said the 33-year-old woman had minor glass shrapnel injuries to the face. Responders transported the woman to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, where she was treated and released.Lindsay is being held without bond.RCPD said it wouldn’t release any additional information, and the investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Ex-assistant FBI director on Brian Laundrie: They'll catch him if he is alive Trump pressures governor to audit state he won McAuliffe responds to criticism over education comments Latest News Fall sports championships to be broadcasted on NFHS Network Pedestrian killed near stadium after leaving Chiefs' game Police report for Oct. 11, 2021 Inaugural K-State esports tournament aims to be the first of many RCPD arrests Manhattan man for attempted murder in K-18 shooting RCPD arrests two men for assaulting man, woman outside of Dairy Queen CLIFT | New Bond film is no 'Skyfall,' but it's still a fun addition to series Iraq says it has arrested top leader in Islamic State group Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhat was Big 12's 'late-arriving information' on overturned onside kick? What explanation was provided to K-State AD Gene Taylor?City agrees to $65K grant for Prime Company to build headquarters in ManhattanContentious double review of onside kick derails Kansas State's rally versus OklahomaBig 12, ESPN announce kickoff time for K-State's Oct. 16 home game versus Iowa StateConcerns shared over Bluemont Elementary plan that would eliminate first-grade windowsMiddle school football game to give donations to family of Randolph man killed in crashTrial for man accused of child rape, sodomy begins with girl's testimonyRock Springs Ranch looks to 2022 with new additions and changesJames LawK-State to give employees week off with pay during holiday season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads 3x4 Wamego Chamber Exec FBO Admin Bulletin