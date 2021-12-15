Riley County police arrested a Manhattan man after shooting him with rubber bullets during an armed standoff on Bluemont Avenue.
Police arrested Stanley Edward Hoerman, 79, 1701 Sheffield Circle, early Wednesday afternoon for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated interference with a law enforcement officer. Officers said Hoerman threatened them with a gun, leading to a closure of Bluemont Avenue in attempts to disarm him.
Hoerman intervened in a situation where police were interacting with another person experiencing a mental health crisis in the 1000 block of Bluemont. Hoerman pointed a gun at the police officer. RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said police aren’t aware of any connection between Hoerman and the woman experiencing the mental health crisis.
Additional officers arrived and police placed the person who was originally engaged with the officer in a nearby patrol car for her protection. Officers determined Hoerman also was experiencing a mental health crisis.
Police told the public to avoid the area and informed nearby schools of the situation as officers closed the entire 1000 block of Bluemont. Riley County EMS and K-State Police also responded to the scene.
Officers spoke with Hoerman for about an hour in attempts to peacefully resolve the situation. Shortly after noon, police said Hoerman displayed two separate weapons to officers, causing them to shoot three rubber bullets that hit him and allowed officers to approach and take him into custody.
EMS evaluated Hoerman and transported him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for further evaluation before officials released him back into RCPD custody.
This is the second time in a month that RCPD arrested Hoerman for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.
Police also arrested Hoerman on Nov. 30. In that incident, an officer said Hoerman threatened him with a gun.
Hoerman on Wednesday remained confined in Riley County Jail with no bond listed.