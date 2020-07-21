Police on Tuesday arrested a St. George man in connection with an attempted robbery at the east side McDonald’s in Manhattan.
Officers arrested Tayvon N. Agnew-Nash, 20, on charges of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and theft at 10:24 a.m.
Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery and assault at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday at McDonald’s, 800 N. Fourth St. Witnesses said a man brandished a gun at men ages 25, 26 and 30, and he asked for money.
Agnew-Nash is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they will not release additional details.