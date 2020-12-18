Riley County police on Thursday arrested a Manhattan man in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy.
Officers arrested Gage James Anderson, 21, who was charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a child. Police said Anderson and the child lived together; they did not specific what their relationship was.
RCPD responded to the report of a critically-injured boy at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan at 10:47 a.m. Dec. 1. The child died later that day.
Anderson is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Officials said they will not release additional information because the investigation is ongoing.