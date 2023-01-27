RCPD arrests man for threatening man, harming cat Staff reports Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police on Thursday arrested a Manhattan man for a number of incidents including threatening a man with a gun, cutting him and harming a cat.Kobi Wayne Heith Scroggins, 22, 1021 Quivera Circle basement, remains confined in Riley County Jail with no bond after officers arrested him at 7 a.m. Thursday.According to a police report, Scroggins threatened a 19-year-old man with a gun on Wednesday. Officers said Scroggins also cut the man on the arm with a knife on Jan. 20 and harmed a cat.Officers arrested Scroggins for aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery, and two counts each of cruelty to animals, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated battery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police Criminal Law Security And Public Safety Weapons More from this section +51 States with the most registered anglers The Highest Value Airline Rewards Program Surprised Us, Too AHA News: After a Stroke at 87, Woman Had to Convince Family She Was Really OK Latest News Police report for Jan. 27, 2023 RCPD arrests man for threatening man, harming cat JCPD arrests woman for distributing fentanyl that caused overdose death New RCPD director receives feedback at meet and greet Riley County attorney says officials are working to address drug problem SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | USD 383 selects MHS science educator as 2023 Master Teacher Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack Lots of sound and fury on US debt, but not a crisis — yet Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDowntown restaurant Five closes after four yearsBed Bath and Beyond store in Manhattan closingManhattan man receives 23 years for attempted second-degree murderOUR NEIGHBORS | Former K-State crops team head coach reflects on successNo. 5 K-State's comeback falls short at No. 12 Iowa StateMHS's Jack Wilson signs with DoaneVader, a former KSU 3-sport athlete, dead at 84FROM THE PUBLISHER | The intermittent griefK-State men's basketball notebook: Wildcats jump into top 5Louis Tomlinson splits from Eleanor Calder Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.