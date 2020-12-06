Riley County police on Friday arrested a second Fort Riley man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
Zelond Benymon, 19, is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
Officers initially filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 24, listing the victim and suspect as known to each other.
Benymon is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $350,000 bond.
This is the second arrest in the investigation. Police on Tuesday arrested another Fort Riley man, Tavian Tishun Garrett, 23, on rape and sodomy charges.
Officers said they wouldn’t release additional information because of the nature of this crime.