Riley County police on Tuesday arrested a Fort Riley man for alleged sex crimes with a 12-year-old girl.
Officers arrested Jamichael Ahmad Strahan, 19, Fort Riley, on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct.
The incidents occurred earlier this month in Riley County, according to police.
Strahan is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Police ask that anyone with further information contact Detective Brian Johnson at 785-473-2323 or bjohnson@rileycountypolice.org.