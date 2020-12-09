Riley County police on Tuesday arrested a third soldier in connection with a child sexual assault case.
Brian Markel Griffith, 20, of Fort Riley is charged with one count of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy of a 12-year-old girl. He is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Police last week arrested two other soldiers on similar charges with the same girl, based on an RCPD report filed Nov. 24. The report said the girl knows the men. According to court documents, the alleged incidents occurred between May and October.
Tavian Garrett, 23, of Fort Riley face fives counts of rape and five counts of aggravated sodomy, and Zelond Benymon, 19, of Fort Riley is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. Both men also are confined in jail on $350,000 bonds.
“We take these allegations very seriously, and our law enforcement team is working with Riley County Police Department on the investigation,” Lt. Col. Terence Kelley, 1st Infantry Division spokesman, said in an email. “As (it) is under investigation, we cannot release any further information at this time.”