RCPD arrests 3 for weekend Aggieville fights Staff reports Sep 26, 2022 6 hrs ago Riley County police arrested three people after fights around bar close early Sunday morning.Officers responded to a fight in progress at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro Street.Police said Venetta Devonique Smith, 24, Junction City, punched a woman in the face in the alley behind Tate's bar.As officers detained Smith, they said William Washington, 22, Fort Riley, punched her.Police arrested both Smith and Washington for disorderly conduct, and they were released on $500 bonds.Officers responded to another fight at 1:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Moro Street.Police said Jose David Lara Campos, 22, 2216 Claflin Road No. 9, punched a man in the face and head in front of Hi Lo.Police arrested Campos for disorderly conduct, and he was released on $500 bond.