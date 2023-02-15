Riley County police arrested three people Tuesday after officers said they found suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana in a northeast Manhattan residence.
Officers conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Mission Avenue in Manhattan. Police arrested Juliana Lenea Morgan, 18, of Junction City at the residence for interference with a law enforcement officer.
Officers seized more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana after conducting the search warrant.
Police arrested Trevon Darnell Markham, 20, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 906, and Therriana Deshea Pittman, 23, 702 Mission Ave., in the 1900 block of Casement in connection with the search warrant. Officers said they found suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana in Markham’s vehicle at the time of their arrests.
Markham was arrested for violation of offender registration, aggravated child endangerment, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of an opiate with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of an opiate, and possession of a controlled substance.
Pittman was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated child endangerment, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of an opiate with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of an opiate.
Morgan was released from the Riley County Jail on a $2,000 bond. Markham and Pittman remain confined with no bond listed.