The Riley County Health Department is beginning to vaccinate people who aren’t in health care but have jobs that affect public safety.
Health department director Julie Gibbs said RCHD staff vaccinated emergency dispatch personnel and water treatment operators. She said those are jobs that are crucial to public health and safety and require specialized training, which is why they’re prioritized.
Most health care workers and medical staff in Riley County have been vaccinated. The health department is working to vaccinate those who have not received it yet.
Gibbs said the health department had administered close to 500 coronavirus vaccines already. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has received an estimated 500 vaccinations as well.
The health department is prioritizing the limited number of coronavirus doses received. The general public won’t have access to the vaccine until spring, Gibbs said.
Riley County is following a plan from the state in the order of vaccine distribution. Following health care workers, those at nursing home facilities are expected to receive the vaccine next.
Long-term care facilities such as nursing homes have begun receiving and administering vaccines through pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. Officials said the first shipments of the vaccine went to hospitals, health department and pharmacies for use at long-term care facilities.