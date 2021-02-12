The Riley County Health Department aimed to vaccinate approximately 500 of the county’s school employees by the end of Friday.
“We’re definitely very grateful and know what a big game-changer this could be for us to have our staff vaccinated,” said Karla Hagemeister, USD 383 school board president.
School nurses and other health care workers vaccinated staffers who made appointments with the first dose at CiCo Park Thursday and continued the process Friday at Manhattan High. USD 383’s students had a scheduled day off on Friday.
“I just can’t be more grateful to the health department for working our staff in,” Hagemeister said. School staff members are a part of the Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan.
Hagemeister talked about the vaccine roll-out during the virtual Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting.
“Hopefully, we’ll just continue to roll through and get our staff vaccinated as we go forward,” Hagemeister said.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the department gave all school districts in the county the opportunity to sign up for vaccinations this week.
So far, Michele Jones, USD 383 communications director, said 1,200 district teachers expressed interested and have signed up for the vaccination. She said the district has been ready to administer shots for more than a couple weeks.