People can get free coronavirus tests in Manhattan and Leonardville next week.
The testing event in Manhattan is next Thursday from 7 to 10 a.m. at the City Park Pavilion. Leonardville’s event, also on Thursday, is 5-7 p.m. at 401 W. Chase St.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas National Guard is helping the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) host these events. RCHD director Julie Gibbs said people do not have to have symptoms or a doctor’s order to get tested.
People also can get the flu shot at the health department starting Monday. The health department will distribute shots 8:30-11:30 a.m. every morning, Gibbs said; people need to call 785-776-4779 to schedule an appointment.
Gibbs is encouraging people to get the flu shot “sooner rather than later,” she said Wednesday afternoon in a pre-recorded message.
In addition, officials said originally there would be no coronavirus data report until Monday, but there will be one released on Friday, public information officer Vivienne Uccello clarified to The Mercury on Wednesday afternoon.
Riley County has confirmed 1,722 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started in March.